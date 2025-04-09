William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of KRYS opened at $158.69 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 346.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after buying an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

