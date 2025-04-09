What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for DWTX Q1 Earnings?

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80. Dogwood Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Dogwood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($6.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($4.80).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Dogwood Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

