What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Huntsman Q3 Earnings?

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $25.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 47.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Huntsman by 31,987.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 95,962 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

