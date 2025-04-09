What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CSX FY2027 Earnings?

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for CSX in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%.
CSX Price Performance
NASDAQ CSX opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. CSX has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,563,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3,526.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,056,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,687 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 115,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
