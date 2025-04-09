What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Ryvyl Q1 Earnings?

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.
Ryvyl Stock Performance
RVYL opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl
Ryvyl Company Profile
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
