What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Ryvyl Q1 Earnings?

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ryvyl in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Stock Performance

RVYL opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

Ryvyl Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVYL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned about 1.05% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.