What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Zura Bio Q1 Earnings?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zura Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zura Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

ZURA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

