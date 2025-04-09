What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DGXX Q1 Earnings?

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Digihost Technology in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digihost Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

Shares of DGXX opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.61. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

