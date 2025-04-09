Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 1231830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

