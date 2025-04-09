Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.48 and traded as low as C$29.31. Westaim shares last traded at C$29.92, with a volume of 20,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.58.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

