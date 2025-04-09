Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557,840 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $68,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

