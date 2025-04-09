Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.53 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $59,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,482,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,879,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9,603.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PDP stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

