Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $15.15 Million Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,058,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in América Móvil by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,238,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 21.4% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 261,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.