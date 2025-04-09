Wellington Management Group LLP Has $15.72 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 54,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.9 %

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

