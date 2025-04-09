Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,846 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.