Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 670,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 106,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $439.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.52%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

