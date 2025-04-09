Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $411,534.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,020,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,504.97. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $664,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,801.11. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Semrush Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

