Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $137.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

