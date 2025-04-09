Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 773 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $828.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

