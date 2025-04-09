Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.1 %

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

HAL opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Griffin Securities cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

