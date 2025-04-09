Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,256 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

