Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 310,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after buying an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 167,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $142,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,391.20. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

