WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,961 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WaFd were worth $58,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.79.

WaFd Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WaFd

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.