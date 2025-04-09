Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $266.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

