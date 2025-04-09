W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,001 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $7,723,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,869,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,935,000 after buying an additional 104,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.5 %

WRB stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

