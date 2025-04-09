Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Major Shareholder Richard D. Campbell Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vital Energy Trading Down 8.5 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $493.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 3,678.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,392,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

