Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 931,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,125,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $307.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
