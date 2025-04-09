Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

ZTR stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

