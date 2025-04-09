Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE NCZ opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

