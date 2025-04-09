Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.19. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 454,427 shares trading hands.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $855.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,866,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,293,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 921,230 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,040,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 303,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

