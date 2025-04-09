Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,817 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $11,172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 325,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.11. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

