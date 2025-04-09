Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veralto by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Veralto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 1.9 %

Veralto stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

