Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $91,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

