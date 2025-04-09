Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is One Degree Advisors Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

One Degree Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 187.6% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GG Group Ventures LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $243.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

