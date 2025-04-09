Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $442.80 and last traded at $444.27, with a volume of 4682471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $465.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

