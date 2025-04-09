Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 1465364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile
Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.
