Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 1465364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

