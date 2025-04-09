Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.27 and last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 10744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.