Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.27 and last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 10744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
