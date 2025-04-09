Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.26 and last traded at $213.63, with a volume of 30160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.00.
Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 9.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.