Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.26 and last traded at $213.63, with a volume of 30160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

