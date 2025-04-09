Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $66.35. Approximately 5,223,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 883,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 489,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.