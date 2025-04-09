VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Raised by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

