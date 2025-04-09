VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,321 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,963 put options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,894. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

