Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.69 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

