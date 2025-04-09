United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $165,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $550.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $657.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.14.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

