United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.