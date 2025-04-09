UBS Group Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $303.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $298.00 to $303.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.73.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.42. 707,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,502. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.19 and its 200-day moving average is $281.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.