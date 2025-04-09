Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 162.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

UBER stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

