TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.47 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.47 ($1.25), with a volume of 5354398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.13 ($1.39).

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £810.34 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.78.

TwentyFour Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

