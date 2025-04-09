TSE:CP Q2 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.69.

CP opened at C$95.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$107.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.74 and a 12-month high of C$121.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

