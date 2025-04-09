Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s Why

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.54. 114,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 650,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,201.28. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,792 shares of company stock worth $989,442. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trupanion by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 661,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 212,545 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $7,776,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after buying an additional 147,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $7,083,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

