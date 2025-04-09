Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $398.00 to $324.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $244.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $544,937,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after buying an additional 891,977 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

