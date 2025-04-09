Truist Financial Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $717.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $842.00 to $717.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $723.41.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PH opened at $523.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $640.89 and its 200 day moving average is $652.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

